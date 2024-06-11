BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up about 1.6% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.50% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 771,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,967. The company has a market capitalization of $663.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

