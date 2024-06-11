BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Invests $11.98 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000. RH accounts for approximately 4.3% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in RH by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.00.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,581. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

