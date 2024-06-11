Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDT

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.21. 227,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,378. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.09.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.