Bellevue Group AG Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

