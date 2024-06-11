Bellevue Group AG Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96,245 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.16% of Teladoc Health worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,650 shares of company stock valued at $521,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

