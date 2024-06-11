Bellevue Group AG Has $362,000 Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,015,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,139 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.