Bellevue Group AG Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $304.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

