Bellevue Group AG Acquires New Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

