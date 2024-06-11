Barometer Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. 1,963,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

