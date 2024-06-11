Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $691,000 Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 58,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
