Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $712.07. The company had a trading volume of 843,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $731.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

