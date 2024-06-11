Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,691 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

PANW traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.00. 2,253,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,892. The company has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,382 shares of company stock valued at $74,610,429. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

