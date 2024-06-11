Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000. Intel comprises 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 19,355,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,405,047. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

