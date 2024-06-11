Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $826,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,064,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $145.38.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

