Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HWM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. 1,048,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

