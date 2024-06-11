Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 2.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,187,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after buying an additional 252,468 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 1,908,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

