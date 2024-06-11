Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,300 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. 89,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

