Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,620 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 108,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 313,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,600. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

