Barclays Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.58.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 0.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.