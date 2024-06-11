Barclays Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after buying an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,426,000 after buying an additional 600,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $266,538,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

