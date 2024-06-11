Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

