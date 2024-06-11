Bank of America Upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

