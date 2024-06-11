Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CIB opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

