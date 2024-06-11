Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $15,876,226.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

