Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.27 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $51.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00010209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,765,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,752,902.14082515 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.09197508 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $76,569,945.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

