Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 495,990 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Avidity Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,990 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 1,028,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,251. The company has a market cap of $538.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.95.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

