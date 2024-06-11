Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 48,000 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Immunocore worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,439,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Immunocore by 490.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 207,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Immunocore Stock Up 1.6 %

Immunocore stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.