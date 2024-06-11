Avidity Partners Management LP Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,500 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.03% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

