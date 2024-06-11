Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $48.44 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,442,000. Avantor makes up about 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 13,477,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

