Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,028 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Vaxcyte worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 414,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,302. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,299.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,643 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

