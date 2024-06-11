Avidity Partners Management LP Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $58,430,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.1% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.06% of CVS Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,228,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,178,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

