Avidity Partners Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.50% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.