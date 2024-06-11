Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.84.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
