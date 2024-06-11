Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

