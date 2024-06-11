AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 3,958,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,653,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

