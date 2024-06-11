Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,371 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Arrow Electronics worth $104,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 904,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 133,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

