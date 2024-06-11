Ardor Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $83.49 million and $8.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00046566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.