Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 821,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 435,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

