ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.50.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

