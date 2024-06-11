Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

