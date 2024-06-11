AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 2.2%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 13,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

AQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

