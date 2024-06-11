Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,761,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,178. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $230.07. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

