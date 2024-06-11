Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,989 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $32,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.31. The stock had a trading volume of 240,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,015. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

