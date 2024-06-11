Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $201.05

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.05 and last traded at $200.90, with a volume of 41743688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 544,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.