Analyzing Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 2.00 $19.26 million $3.18 9.28 Akbank T.A.S. $8.80 billion N/A $3.67 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virginia National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virginia National Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.09% 11.73% 1.07% Akbank T.A.S. 33.72% 42.44% 5.07%

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Virginia National Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.