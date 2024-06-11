Analog Century Management LP Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,603 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 4.2% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.28% of Ciena worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,182. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

