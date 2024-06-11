Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.70

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.57, with a volume of 248763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Amphenol Stock Up 99.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86.

Shares of Amphenol are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 88.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

