Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.58. The stock had a trading volume of 806,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

