American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,585 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of American Tower worth $575,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 86.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

