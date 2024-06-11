Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 567,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Amarillo Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$167.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.17.
About Amarillo Gold
Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

