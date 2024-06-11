Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Critical Survey

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.24, indicating that its share price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Principal Solar and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 4.34 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -83.78

Principal Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Principal Solar and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 7 1 3.00

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.00%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Principal Solar.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

